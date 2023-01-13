HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Hershey for the first time in nearly 12 years.

Seth “Freaking” Rollins, AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss — “It must be Monday,” as the WWE says.

WWE Raw (#WWERaw on Twitter) will be returning to the GIANT Center on Monday, May 22, for live TV. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. where you’ll get to see matches being taped for WWE Main Event that airs on Peacock.

From there, at 8 p.m. WWE goes LIVE on the USA Network for RAW, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary on January 23.

While the card is always subject to change, current United States Champion Austin Theory, current RAW Woman’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Judgement Day and Matt Riddle are all set to appear.

WWE has been a hot topic lately after Vince McMahon’s return to the board of directors and Stephanie McMahon’s departure from the company as she resigned from her Co-CEO position. WWE is currently looking around for potential buyers such as ESPN, NBC Universal, and more.