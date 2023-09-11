NEW YORK (WTAJ) — WWE superstar Matt Riddle made a serious accusation at JFK airport that has reportedly opened an internal investigation by Port Authority police.

Riddle took to his Instagram and posted a photo of a Port Authority officer with a scathing caption, which has since been deleted by the WWE star.

In the post, Riddle claimed he was sexually assaulted by the officer in the picture even after saying “no.” He went on to say that they went out of their way to make him feel small and useless.

However, the story takes a slight twist as TMZ reported that Port Authority Police were called to JFK Airport for a disorderly person who was getting off a flight. That person turned out to be Riddle.

The site went on to say that police spoke with Riddle and multiple witnesses and while no charges were filed and everyone went on their way, Port Authority takes the allegations seriously and is launching an internal investigation into the accused officer.

Riddle later took to Instagram with a selfie and the caption “Finally leaving JFK and I never wanna come back here again.”