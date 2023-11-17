(WTAJ) — WWE Superstar Becky Lynch made history when she appeared on Jeopardy, but it’s not something she might want to remember.

Becky Lynch — real name Rebecca Quinn — was featured on Celebrity Jeopardy! Nov. 15 alongside McCaulley Caulkin from the Home Alone movies and SNL alum Rachel Dratch. While she’s no stranger to making history as one of the first women to mainevent a WrestleMania, this one might sting a bit.

Sports site Fightful pointed out that Lynch was the first person in Jeopardy history to give zero correct answers out of the 60 clues.

Lynch, taking things in stride, responded on X (Twitter) saying “I never stop making history.”

Although it seemed she was having issues with her buzzer, according to a Yahoo report, Lynch answered the Final Jeopardy! question correctly, but it wasn’t enough to best Dratch who won that night. Caulkin came in a close second.

Lynch, who is set to release her memoirs: “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl” was most recently the WWE NXT Women’s Champion before dropping it to Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc Oct. 24.