(WTAJ) – Black Friday marked the official start to the holiday shopping season in the U.S. and early survey derived data is estimating that the average American plans to spend nearly $1,000 on gifts and other holiday related expenses this year.

While different polling has resulted in diverse estimated totals, the results have conclusively indicated that Americans are poised to resume similar spending habits to what we saw pre-pandemic. It is expected that shoppers will spend anywhere from a low of $831, according to NerdWallet, to a high of $923, according to Gallup.

If Americans spend towards the upper end of predicted values, 2023 could see historical highs in total sales. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday spending is expected to reach record levels during November and December, landing between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion. This spending would surpass 2022 sales records by about 3-4%.

However, higher sales totals are not indicative of more crowded stores. With an estimated 182 million people getting a jump on their holiday shopping over Thanksgiving weekend, nearly half are estimated to have already made holiday gift purchases and 58% of consumers are expected to do their shopping online. According to Reuters, this is expected to generate $37.2 billion in online spending Thanksgiving weekend alone.

Regardless of sources like Gallup and NerdWallet arriving at different estimated spending totals, there is widespread agreement that higher costs will contribute to holiday shopping habits. NerdWallet claimed that 56% of shoppers won’t be able to buy as many gifts as they’d like this year due to inflation and that up to 12% of consumers are likely to use emergency savings to buy holiday gifts. Gallup reports that an estimated 23% of individuals plan to spend less this year than in previous years, likely due to rising every day costs.

Also according to NerdWallet, nearly one third of Americans who incurred credit card debt during their 2022 holiday shopping have not yet paid it off and 27% of shoppers this year are likely to go into more debt than usual to purchase holiday gifts, including 42% of parents of children under age 18.