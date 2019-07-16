7 Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise
Aboard the Carnival Cruise Lines “Celebration” | Mar. 4 – 12, 2023
Package Includes:
- Round trip transportation from Duncansville to the airport.
- Roundtrip flight to Florida.
- Pre night stay in Miami March 4-5 Embassy Suites.
- Breakfast March 5.
- Accommodations for 7 nights aboard the Carnival Celebration.
- Access to all shipboard facilities and activities.
- Dining, live entertainment, port charges, taxes, and fees.
- Transportation from airport to pier.
- Extras: Bon Voyage Gift, Go with Joe T-shirt, onboard cocktail party, gift for each cabin from Ketrow Kurtz Travel
VALID PASSPORT WITH AT LEAST A 6 MONTH VALIDITY FROM OUR RETURN DATE
Itinerary:
- Sun. Miami, Florida Departure: 4:00PM
- Mon. Fun Day At Sea
- Tues. Amber Cove, Dominican Republic Arrival: 8:00AM Departure: 5:00PM
- Wed. San Juan, Puerto Rico Arrival 10:00AM Departure: 7:00PM
- Thu. St. Maarten, NA Arrival 8:00 AM Departure: 5:00PM
- Fri. FUN DAY AT SEA
- Sat. FUN DAY AT SEA
- Sun. MIAMI, FLORIDA Arrival 8:00AM
Deposit of $400 per person due at time of booking plus optional insurance
Interior $2299.00 Per Person
Balcony Cabin $2,569.00 Per Person
*Prices are based on Double Occupancy* Ocean View cabins upon request.
*FINAL PAYMENT IS DUE NOVEMBER 21, 2022.*