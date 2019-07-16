Go With Joe

7 Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Aboard the Carnival Cruise Lines “Celebration” | Mar. 4 – 12, 2023

Package Includes:

  • Round trip transportation from Duncansville to the airport.
  • Roundtrip flight to Florida.
  • Pre night stay in Miami March 4-5 Embassy Suites.
  • Breakfast March 5.
  • Accommodations for 7 nights aboard the Carnival Celebration.
  • Access to all shipboard facilities and activities.
  • Dining, live entertainment, port charges, taxes, and fees.
  • Transportation from airport to pier.
  • Extras: Bon Voyage Gift, Go with Joe T-shirt, onboard cocktail party, gift for each cabin from Ketrow Kurtz Travel
    VALID PASSPORT WITH AT LEAST A 6 MONTH VALIDITY FROM OUR RETURN DATE

Itinerary:

  • Sun.           Miami, Florida     Departure: 4:00PM
  • Mon.          Fun Day At Sea
  • Tues.          Amber Cove, Dominican Republic Arrival: 8:00AM                  Departure: 5:00PM
  • Wed.         San Juan, Puerto Rico       Arrival 10:00AM                 Departure: 7:00PM
  • Thu.           St. Maarten, NA  Arrival 8:00 AM                  Departure: 5:00PM
  • Fri.             FUN DAY AT SEA
  • Sat.            FUN DAY AT SEA
  • Sun.           MIAMI, FLORIDA                                  Arrival 8:00AM

Deposit of $400 per person due at time of booking plus optional insurance

Interior                                         $2299.00 Per Person
Balcony Cabin                              $2,569.00 Per Person

*Prices are based on Double Occupancy* Ocean View cabins upon request.

*FINAL PAYMENT IS DUE NOVEMBER 21, 2022.*

