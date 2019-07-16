7 Day Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Aboard the Carnival Cruise Lines “Celebration” | Mar. 4 – 12, 2023

Package Includes: Round trip transportation from Duncansville to the airport.

Roundtrip flight to Florida.

Pre night stay in Miami March 4-5 Embassy Suites.

Breakfast March 5.

Accommodations for 7 nights aboard the Carnival Celebration.

Access to all shipboard facilities and activities.

Dining, live entertainment, port charges, taxes, and fees.

Transportation from airport to pier. Extras: Bon Voyage Gift, Go with Joe T-shirt, onboard cocktail party, gift for each cabin from Ketrow Kurtz Travel

VALID PASSPORT WITH AT LEAST A 6 MONTH VALIDITY FROM OUR RETURN DATE

Itinerary:

Sun. Miami, Florida Departure: 4:00PM

Departure: 4:00PM Mon. Fun Day At Sea

Tues. Amber Cove, Dominican Republic Arrival: 8:00AM Departure: 5:00PM

Wed. San Juan, Puerto Rico Arrival 10:00AM Departure: 7:00PM

Thu. St. Maarten, NA Arrival 8:00 AM Departure: 5:00PM

Fri. FUN DAY AT SEA

Sat. FUN DAY AT SEA

Sun. MIAMI, FLORIDA Arrival 8:00AM

Deposit of $400 per person due at time of booking plus optional insurance

Interior $2299.00 Per Person

Balcony Cabin $2,569.00 Per Person

*Prices are based on Double Occupancy* Ocean View cabins upon request.

*FINAL PAYMENT IS DUE NOVEMBER 21, 2022.*