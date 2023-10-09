(WTAJ) — It’s almost Halloween, and while we expect Barbie will be a hot-ticket costume this year, we can’t rule out seeing some of these other pop culture costumes in 2023.

Pop culture will often dictate Halloween costumes from year to year while staples like ghosts, ghouls, witches and even vampires have a… stake — ok, that was a bad pun, we can admit that.

Some of the apparent choices come from the smash hit movie “Barbie” which also lends to a couple’s costume as Barbie and Ken — or maybe you want to be the long-haired shirtless John Cena merman. Hey, we’re not judging. We can’t even see him!

Here are some other top choices for Halloween 2023.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Coming off of yet another box office draw, the turtles have been a costume choice of children for decades now. Cowabunga!

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Taylor Swift — One of the biggest musical stars of the past decade, Swifties are sure to honor their favorite for Halloween. You can even turn this into a couple’s costume with someone dressed as Travis Kelce!

(Getty Images/ AP Photo)

Wednesday Addams — She’s creepy and she’s kooky, mysterious and spooky… and Netflix found another hit on their hands with Wednesday, based on the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Expect to see this mysterious, stone-faced goth at parties.

(Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mario, Luigi, Princess, Koopa, etc… — Coming hot off the heels of the animated Super Mario Bros. movie, it’s as good a time as any to dress up as everyone’s favorite Italian food-loving plumber. Bonus points if you dress up like the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” (Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

Jigsaw — With the current success of SAW X, the horror film franchise is sure to spawn a number of iconic Jigsaw puppet costumes out there in 2023. Do you want to play a game?

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Pee-Wee Herman — Pee-Wee was in the spotlight this year after the unfortunate death of actor Paul Reubens. If you plan to dress as Pee-Wee, just remember to tell everyone that “Large Marge sent ya!”

(AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)

Marvel this and DC that — Marvel and DC movies have been pop-culture mainstays for over 20 years now. Look out for Loki, which just debuted season 2 on Disney+, Black Panther/Shuri, and a few Guardians of the Galaxy. John Cena might end up being a popular choice this year between the Barbie movie and DC’s Peacemaker. Seriously, he’ll do ANYTHING for Peace.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Cosplayers attend the LOKI Season 2 Launch Event – Los Angeles at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 02, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Idris Elba and Daniela Melchoir in a scene from “The Suicide Squad.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” (Marvel Studios via AP)

Hot new shows — Hulu, Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services have hot new shows with a lot of buzz about them. Look out for costumes from The Bear, One Piece, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso and The Boys, just to name a few.

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso.” (Apple TV Plus via AP)

Other pop culture-driven costumes you might catch this year include Indiana Jones, viral comedian Matt Rife, Ice Spice, Spider-Man and Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Pop culture aside, there’s nothing more classic for Halloween than vampires, witches, mummies, the wolfman, and Frankenstein’s monster.