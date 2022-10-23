TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Things got spooky in Tyrone on Saturday, and if you missed out, you still have another shot!

With Halloween in the air, Camp Anderson held their annual Fear Fest to get people in the holiday spirit. The fest ran on Friday and Saturday and will run again on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 6 p.m. both days.

The festival is $8 per person and includes a tour of the haunted house, hayrides, escape rooms to participate in, extreme trails and Orbeez shooting. The kitchen is also open during the event.

The house usually takes about two or three weeks to create, but each year the whole house changes to keep things new each Halloween season.