(WTAJ) — Have you ever seen a ghost before?

Nearly one in five U.S. adults (18%) say they’ve seen or felt to be in the presence of a ghost, according to the Pew Research Organization. In fact, Forbes ranks Pennsylvania in the top ten for paranormal states.

Below are some of the most haunting stories right out of Central Pa. of ghosts that are said to wander among the living.

The White Lady of Wopsy (Blair County)

Altoona, a city deeply rooted in history has some of the most haunting stories in Pa. One in particular many of the locals can attest to is that of the White Lady of Wopsy who is said to roam the windy roads beyond the city.

One tale goes that a couple in the 1960s decided to elope, but their lives came to an end in a car crash on the Wopsononock Mountain. Drivers have described that they’ve picked up a mysterious, eerily quiet hitchhiker in a white dress. However, once they descend the mountain the woman vanishes into thin air.

Other versions say it’s a woman who committed suicide due to the death of her baby or that she was a jaded bride who killed herself and her husband after learning of his infidelities, according to PBS. A fourth version of the story is that the white lady is a mother roaming the mountain trying to find her baby after is was thrown from a horse carriage while it navigated a dangerous curve, known as the Devil’s Elbow, according to Pennsylvania Mountains of Attractions.

Whether it’s jealousy, tragedy or lost love the woman in white may just frighten you if you go out looking on Halloween night.

The ghost of the chapel at Clarion University: (Somerset County)

There are several ghosts that are said to haunt and linger throughout the buildings at Clarion University, but possibly most notable is a ghost known as William. He is said to have come from Ohio to the university as part of a show production, according to PA Wilds. In one version of the tale, the play did badly and William hung himself from the rafters of Hart Chapel. In the other, he was an actor who was in love, but she wanted him to leave his job and take one under her father. When he refused she left him and he ended his own life in the Chapel.

According to Pa Wilds, students have reported equipment turning off and on, sounds and voices, and even items moving around. There was also one investigation that reported seeing a shadowy figure on the stage. It’s possible that even after death, Williams’s love for the stage was so strong that he decided to stay on it forever.

Penn’s Cave: The denied love of Nita-nee and Malachi (Centre County)

The caverns of Penn’s Cave in Centre Hall are reportedly haunted by the legend of a love that was ripped apart. In the 1700s, the Seneca Native American Tribe lived in the area of the cave. The chief of the tribe, Chief O-Ko-Cho, had seven sons and one daughter named Nita-Nee, according to Philly Ghosts.

A Frenchman named Malachi Boyer came to the camp to trade when he saw and fell in love with Nita-Nee. The two fell in love and made plans to marry, but according to the tale, Seneca traditions did not allow the Seneca people to marry outside their tribe.

The two attempted to escape and marry, but they were caught by Nita-Nee’s brothers. Malachi was thrown into the cave and trapped there. The legend says that he swam for a week looking for a way to escape. He would eventually find his way out, but by then, exhaustion took over. He died on a riverbank and was once again found by the brothers. Allegedly they tied rocks to his body and then threw it back into the cave.

According to Philly Ghosts, people have heard Malachi’s cries and screams. Two tour guides have reported hearing “Nita-Nee” coming from an unseen male and firmly believe that the cave is haunted. Others have reported that in recordings from the cave, you can hear a Native American language, heavy breathing and even disembodied conversations.

The haunting of Isaac Mishler at the Mishler Theater (Blair County)

Isaac Mishler was born in Lancaster in 1862 but moved to Altoona later in life. He would go on to open up a cigar store on 11th Avenue and then in 1893 he took over the Eleventh Avenue Opera House, according to the Civil War Ghosts website. This was just the start of his love for theatre. He would use his money to build the Mishler Theater in Altoona.

The building burned down in 1906, but this didn’t stop Isaac. He would go on to rebuild the theater and it was reopened in 1907. It still stands to this day. Local legend says that Isaac loved the theatre so much that he never left even after he died in 1944 due to an illness, according to the Civil War Ghosts website.

Stage crew, actors, office workers and visitors have smelled Isaacs’s cigar smoke over the years and some have even felt his presence, according to Visit PA. If you happen to be stopping in for a show just remember that you may end up getting more than you bargained for.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Which of these ghost stories do you recognize? If you’ve got a local ghost story that you know and would like to share reach out to digitalnews@wtajtv.com.