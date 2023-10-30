PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – While people all across the area are taking to the streets for some trick-or-treating fun this Halloween, some special costumed cuties are still searching for the ultimate treat – a new home.

Check out and share these animals looking for their fur-ever home this Halloween.

Bedford County Humane Society

Rita

Rita is a six-year-old black Lab mix who came to the shelter as a stray. Shelter workers say she is a friendly and gentle girl with a laid-back personality. Rita has great leash manners and loves to go for walks. Adopt Rita

Coconut

Coconut is a six-year-old medium-sized mixed breed with fluffy white fur to adore. While this cuddly girl can be timid when you first meet her, give her some time to warm up to you and she will turn into a social butterfly! She does not like to have her ears, tail and paws touched and will do best in a home with children over the age of 10. According to the shelter, Coconut is super soft and will make the perfect cuddle buddy this winter. Adopt Coconut

Clearfield County SPCA

Gabriella

Gabriella is a four-year-old domestic shorthair mix. Her fur is a blend of black and grey tiger stripes. She found herself back at the shelter after she was returned from a previous adoption due to allergies. Shelter workers say that Gabriella is so playful and sweet, that after you meet her, you’ll want to take her home right away! Adopt Gabriella

Harley

Harley is a yellow Labrador Retriever mix who came to the shelter as a stray. She might be 7 years old, but don’t let her age fool you – she is still full of spunk! Harley is a big fan of treats and will show off her best manners to get them. She is also a big fan of scratches and will make herself comfortable in your lap to get them. Adopt Harley

Huntingdon County Humane Society

Bella

Bella is a three-year-old Lab and Retriever mix who loves to go for walks. She enjoys playing fetch and does well with children and cats. Bella can have other doggie friends but needs a slow introduction. Adopt Bella

Raine

Raine is a five-year-old Lab and Retriever mix. She came to the shelter after her owner passed away and is in need of new humans to love her. She gets along with cats but would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Raine loves going on walks. Adopt Raine

WTAJ would like to thank all of the shelters that participated in this year’s Howloween event showcasing pets in their pawsitively amazing Halloween costumes.

Please consider adoption.