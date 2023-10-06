(WTAJ) — The weather is growing chillier and the leaves are turning, which means Halloween parade season is upon us.

Take a look below to find a Halloween parade happening in your community.

Bedford

  • Bedford Elks
    • Monday, Oct. 23 starting at 7:30 p.m. The rain date is scheduled for Oct. 25.
  • Everett
    • Tuesday, Oct. 24 starting at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saxton
    • Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Blair

Cambria

Cameron

Centre

Clearfield

Elk

Have a parade for this county? Email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com!

Huntingdon

Jefferson

Have a parade for this county? Email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com!

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Somerset

  • Berlin
    • Thursday, Oct. 26 starting at 6 p.m.
  • Meyersdale
    • Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 2:30 p.m.
  • Windber
    • Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 12:30 p.m.

Email digitalnews@wajtv.com to have your parade added!