(WTAJ) — The weather is growing chillier and the leaves are turning, which means Halloween parade season is upon us.

Take a look below to find a Halloween parade happening in your community.

Bedford

Bedford Elks Monday, Oct. 23 starting at 7:30 p.m. The rain date is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Everett Tuesday, Oct. 24 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Saxton Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m.



Blair

Hollidaysburg Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 6 p.m.



Cambria

Johnstown Tuesday, Oct. 24 starting at 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 6 p.m.

Ebensburg Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 1 p.m.

Hastings Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 2 p.m.

Patton Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 3 p.m.



Cameron

Cameron County Chamber of Commerce office Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 3 p.m.



Centre

State College Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 6:30 p.m.



Clearfield

Clearfield County Fairgrounds Thursday, Oct. 26 starting at 6:30 p.m.



Elk

Have a parade for this county? Email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com!

Huntingdon

Huntingdon and Raystown Lake Monday, Oct. 23 starting at 7 p.m.



Jefferson

Have a parade for this county? Email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com!

Somerset

Berlin Thursday, Oct. 26 starting at 6 p.m.

Meyersdale Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 2:30 p.m.

Windber Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 12:30 p.m.



