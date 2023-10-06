(WTAJ) — The weather is growing chillier and the leaves are turning, which means Halloween parade season is upon us.
Take a look below to find a Halloween parade happening in your community.
Bedford
- Bedford Elks
- Monday, Oct. 23 starting at 7:30 p.m. The rain date is scheduled for Oct. 25.
- Everett
- Tuesday, Oct. 24 starting at 7:30 p.m.
- Saxton
- Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Blair
- Hollidaysburg
- Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 6 p.m.
Cambria
- Johnstown
- Tuesday, Oct. 24 starting at 7 p.m.
- Northern Cambria
- Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 6 p.m.
- Ebensburg
- Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 1 p.m.
- Hastings
- Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 2 p.m.
- Patton
- Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 3 p.m.
Cameron
- Cameron County Chamber of Commerce office
- Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 3 p.m.
Centre
- State College
- Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Clearfield
- Clearfield County Fairgrounds
- Thursday, Oct. 26 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Elk
Have a parade for this county? Email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com!
Huntingdon
- Huntingdon and Raystown Lake
- Monday, Oct. 23 starting at 7 p.m.
Jefferson
Have a parade for this county? Email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com!
Somerset
- Berlin
- Thursday, Oct. 26 starting at 6 p.m.
- Meyersdale
- Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 2:30 p.m.
- Windber
- Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 12:30 p.m.
