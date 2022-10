(WTAJ) – Spooky season is here and so are the parades. Central Pa is packed full of dates for Halloween parades.

Check out this years list!

BEDFORD

Bedford Elks Halloween Parade: Monday, Oct. 24 – 7:30 p.m. (Rain date of Wednesday, Oct. 26)

BLAIR

Hollidaysburg Halloween Parade: Saturday, Oct. 29 – 6 p.m.

CAMBRIA

CAMERON

CENTRE

Talleyrand Annual Halloween Parade: Saturday, Oct. 29 – 10 a.m.

CLEARFIELD

ELK

HUNTINGDON

Huntingdon Halloween Parade: Monday, Oct 24 – 7 p.m.

JEFFERSON

Punxsutawney Halloween Parade: Monday, Oct. 31 – 6 p.m.

SOMERSET

As more dates and times become available the list will be updated.