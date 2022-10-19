Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — While dangerous and scary scenarios depicted in horror movies that are watched during the Halloween season may be fictional, there are real-life dangers that surround the holiday to be concerned about.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have released several tips and guidelines to enjoy the spooky season safely.

Costumes

The FDA, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn poor costume choices can cause injuries or other long-lasting health issues. Some costumes can be flammable, some decorative contact lenses can damage eyes and some face paints can cause allergic reactions.

Here are some guidelines to help avoid potentially dangerous costumes:

Wear costumes that say “flame resistant” on the label. If you make your costume, use flame-resistant fabrics such as polyester or nylon.

Wear bright, reflective costumes or add strips of reflective tape so you’ll be more visible; make sure the costumes aren’t so long that you’re in danger of tripping.

Wear makeup and hats rather than costume masks that can obscure your vision.

Test the makeup you plan to use in advance. Put a small amount on the arm of the person who will be wearing it. If a rash, redness, swelling, or other signs of irritation develop where the makeup was applied, that’s a sign of a possible allergy.

Vibrantly colored makeup is popular at Halloween. Check the FDA’s list of color additives to see if the colors are FDA approved. If they aren’t approved for their intended use, don’t use them. This is especially important for colored makeup around the eyes.

Don’t wear decorative (colored) contact lenses that appear to change how your eyes look due to the risk of eye injury, unless you have seen an eye care professional for a proper fitting and been given instructions for how to use the lenses.

Treats and Sweets

While eating candy and sweets is a big part of Halloween during trick-or-treating, there are some things families, partygoers and party-throwers should know.

Here are some tips from the FDA about food safety about trick-or-treating:

Don’t eat candy until it has been inspected at home.

Eat a snack before heading out to avoid the temptation of nibbling on a treat before it has been inspected.

In case of a food allergy, check the label to ensure the allergen isn’t present. Tell children not to accept—or eat—anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.

Parents of very young children should remove any choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys from the Halloween bags.

Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers. Throw away anything that looks suspicious.

Anyone going to or hosting a Halloween party should also follow these tips:

Unpasteurized juices and juices that have not been further processed are at higher risk of foodborne illness. Look for the warning label to identify juice that hasn’t been pasteurized or otherwise processed, especially packaged juice products made on-site. If unsure, always ask if the juice has been pasteurized or not. Normally, juice in boxes, bottles or cans from your grocer’s frozen food case, refrigerated section, or shelf has been pasteurized or otherwise processed to reduce harmful microorganisms.

Before bobbing for apples—a favorite Halloween game—reduce the risk of bacteria by thoroughly rinsing the apples under cool running water. As an added precaution, use a produce brush to remove surface dirt.

Driving: Trick-or-Treating and Parties

While children and families will be walking from house to house during trick-or-treating, the NHTSA warns that drunk drivers could take to the streets.

Here are some tips drivers should be aware of to stay safe and keep others safe:

Be alert for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Slow down and continue to scan the road in areas where they are likely to be or where sight distances are limited.

On Halloween, there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.

Stay alert for pedestrians who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. Stop, wait for them to pass.

Don’t look at your phone when you’re driving. Your attention needs to always be on the road.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

The NHTSA also asks pedestrians to stay on a sidewalk if available and use crosswalks. Anyone participating in Halloween festivities should create a “buddy system” to get each other home safely and prevent walking alone.

Party hosts are reminded that social host liability laws hold those accountable for parties where underage people drink, regardless of who furnishes the alcohol. Hosts could also be held legally responsible for guests’ behavior after they leave a party.