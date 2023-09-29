(WTAJ) — Scary season is upon us and that means many Halloween attractions like haunted houses and alike will be preparing to give their guests a fright.

There are many great haunted attractions across our region for friends and families to explore and scream. From murder mysteries to haunted barns, here are some notable attractions taking place this Halloween:

Bedford County:

• Murder Mystery Evenings at the Old Bedford Village: Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 | There’s been a terrible murder in the village and you are the detective who will question suspects and solve the mystery.

Blair County:

• A Haunting at Skyline Hollow at Lakemont Park: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October | Take a walk around the Hollow of the Skyline rollercoaster that will take you back in time to the start of Halloween and haunted houses.

• Haunted Fright Fest at Leighty’s: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October | Visit Zombie’s Haunted House and Scarecrow’s Revenge Haunted Hay Ride in the farm market’s side parking lot.

• Camp Anderson’s FearFest: Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 | Haunted house that changes every year with different themes.

Cambria County:

• The Haunted Acres: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 29 to Oct. 28 | Enter the realms of darkness as this haunted trail has things lurking in the shadows.

• Death Trap Murder Mystery at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County: Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 8 | Enjoy a murder mystery theatre performance and dinner on select dates. Death Trap takes the audience on twists and turns of devilish cleverness until the very last moment.

• Spooktacular Movie Series at the State Theater of Johnstown: Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 | This historic theater will be screening every horror fan’s favorite Halloween movies including The Wicker Man, Insidious, Hocus Pocus, Friday the 13th, Scream and more.

• Halloween @ Central Park: Oct. 14 through Oct. 31 | This animated display offers a spooky visual treat that will scare you into the Halloween Spirit.

Clearfield County:

• Ravenwood Manor Haunted Attraction at Hegarty Mansion: Oct. 6 through Oct. 29 | This 3 1/2-story mansion in a remote rural area transforms into a haunted attraction each October with scary actors and props for terrifying fun.

• The Haunt at Camp Mountain Run: Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 13 through Oct. 28 | Ventrue on a chilling journey of fear and excitement on a 380-acre campground with a spine-tingling adventure into the legends and mysteries.

Huntingdon County:

• Horrorween Haunted Warehouse: Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 29 through Oct. 28 | This ever-growing haunted house has been called one great “old school” type of haunt that reminds you of a classic dark ride that you walk through.

• Ghosts & Goblins at Lincoln Caverns: Oct. 6 | Guests can take a blacklight tour of the caverns and be guided by ghoulish characters.

Jefferson County:

• Haunted Barn in Brookville: Oct. 13 through Oct. 28 | The theme of this year’s haunted barn is phobias. What are you afraid of?

Somerset County:

• Haunted Hollow: Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 22 through Oct. 28 | Are you ready for 12 nights of fright?! This haunted attraction located off the PA Turnpike near Somerset offers a raw and authentic experience you can’t find anywhere else.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Others Across Pennsylvania:

• Field of Screams in Lancaster: Weekends from Sept. 29 through Nov. 10 | Dubbed America’s #1 haunted attraction, Field of Screams offers four haunted experiences with terrifying thrills and spine-tingling chills.

• Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary: Sept. 22 through Nov. 11 | Immersive five thrilling haunted houses all within the walls of a real and abandoned 10-acre prison.

• Hersheypark Halloween: Sept. 15 through Oct. 29 | Guests can trick or treat their way through- Treatville, get their groove on at the Glow Dance Parities and feel the thrill of iconic coasters and rides.

• Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood: Weekends from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30 | This spooky season event lets you do Halloween your way with different activities to enjoy depending on the time of day. Features seven haunted houses and four scare zones at night.

• Spook Haven Haunted House: Oct. 6 through Oct. 28 | One of Pennsylvania’s premier haunted attractions with three scary experiences plus an off-site haunted corn maze.