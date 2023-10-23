PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — What do you know Pennsylvania for? Would you be surprised to know that Pennsylvania is known for the amount of deaths it has racked up in horror movies?

According to Cable TV, Pennsylvania has racked up the most deaths in horror movies, tagging Pa. as the “most deadly state.”

Methodology behind the madness:

Cable TV narrowed this down by first looking at Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time to only movies in the United States. The number one horror movie listed was Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

Next, they cross-referenced the Rotten Tomatoes list with a Body Counters list. This list keeps a running count of deaths in movies. According to the website they have counted a total of 52,154,668,275 bodies so far.

Finally, Cable TV took this information and checked it with Fandom’s list of deaths. This website has a 38 minute video where three creators talk about what it means when a character in a movie dies and how to qualify that death into a specific category.

The spine-chilling results:

After looking through 63 films containing over 1,300 frightening fates of death, Pennsylvania reigned supreme as the state that holds the most deaths in horror movies.

Pennsylvania came in first with 615 deaths over six movies. The movies The Land of the Dead (2005), Dawn of the Dead (1978) and Night of the Living Dead (1968) racked up 594 deaths alone! Pennsylvania also averaged 10.5 deaths per movie, more than any other state on the list.

Second place was taken by New York with 254 deaths in seven movies and third was taken by California with 163 deaths in 17 movies.