(WTAJ) — If you’re looking for some spooktacular deals this Halloween, search no further!

Below is a list of deals that are bound to scare your socks off.

Food deals

Applebee’s When you order a minimum of $40 on Oct. 31 and use the code SCARY23 at checkout, you’ll get a free order of boneless wings for delivery or to-go orders

Auntie Anne’s Rewards members can get 20% off the new Confetti Pretzel Nuggets and any drink when they order through the app

Baskin Robbins I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Get 31% off all scoops, including seasonal flavors, on Halloween

Burger King Rewards members can purchase the “Trick-or-Heat” bundle in the app which includes the Ghost Pepper Whopper, 4-piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, small fry, small drink and a pie

Chipotle Rewards members can get a $6 entree (plus tax) when ordering online or in the app with the code BOORITO from 3 p.m. until closing time on Halloween

Chuck E. Cheese The restaurant will be hosting a “Halloween Boo-tacular” event that includes 30 minutes of free arcade game play, a dance party and free candy

Denny’s Kids under 10 eat free on Halloween with a purchase of an adult entree of $6 or more. This offer is only valid between 4 and 10 p.m. and is for dine-in only

Dunkin’ Rewards members can purchase a $2 medium cold brew and $1 off a half dozen of classic doughnuts on the app or online

Krispy Kreme Stop by in costume for a free doughnut

Red Lobster For $20 customers can have a full pound of snow crab legs, crispy potatoes and another side

Sonic Corn dogs will be discounted to $0.50 on Halloween. Cheeseburgers will be half-priced after 5 p.m. on the app or online

TGI Fridays Enjoy 10 lunch offerings available for $10.00

Tombstone Pizza Anyone named Jason can enter to win free pizza and a trip from Tombstone

Wendy’s Free 6-piece nugget with any purchase



Retail deals