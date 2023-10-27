ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bats, ghosts and witches, oh my! Halloween is right around the corner, and as one of the most anticipated holidays, one might wonder: Where did the holiday originate?

The Halloween that we celebrate each year comes from a long line of traditions far rooted in Celtic and Pagan origins, where they celebrated the holiday as a way to welcome the new year and ward off spirits, according to the History Channel.

The history of Halloween

The Celtics:

Halloween’s origins first date back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which the Celts used to celebrate their new year on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. According to the History Channel, this day marked the end of summer and the harvest and the beginning of the dark, cold winter. This time of year was often associated with human death.

The Celts believed that on the eve of the new year, the boundary between the worlds of the living and the dead became blurred, and they believed the ghosts of the dead returned to earth. During this time it was also believed that Druids, Celtic priests, could make predictions about the future.

To commemorate this event, Druids would build huge bonfires where people gathered to burn crops and animals as sacrifices to the Celtic deities. Celts would wear costumes, typically consisting of animal heads and skins and attempted to tell each other’s fortunes.

The Pagans:

Dumb Supper, Wicca and the Witches’ Ball all come from the Pagan tradition of celebrating spirits during the Halloween season. Pagans embraced the tradition of Samhain from the Celtics in their celebrations with the intent of reintroducing the ideas into modern paganism.

Dumb supper began in the Middle Ages, in which food was consumed by partygoers after inviting their ancestors to join in. This gave everyone the chance to interact with the spirits of family members until the dinner was over.

Adults would spend time updating their family members on the past year’s news while children would play games with their deceased relatives. At the end of the dinner, Pagans would leave the doors and windows open to encourage the spirits to come and go as they pleased.

Wicca is the broad revival of Samhain, where Pagans partake in the traditional fire ceremonies and celebrations that embrace aspects of modern Halloween. Wiccans look at Samhain to celebrate the passing of the year and tend to incorporate common Wiccan traditions into the celebration.

The Witches’ Ball is also a Wiccan tradition in which a festival is held to celebrate the dead with a festival on Oct. 31. This festival usually features a bonfire and communion service with the dead. After the bonfire, Wiccans hold music and dance and invite spirits to join them.

Halloween today

“Trick-or-Treat!”

Trick-or-treating in the United States comes from Irish and Scottish communities who celebrated the Old World traditions of souling and guising, in which poor people would go door to door receiving food and soul cakes in return for prayers for the dead. Guising was when young people would dress up in costume and accept food in return for performance.

During the Great Depression, Halloween souling and guising became worse, with vandalism, physical assaults and other acts of violence taking place of what was once a harmless tradition.

With the outbreak of World War II these activities ceased to exist, due to sugar rationing. However, at the height of postwar, trick-or-treating settled into its spot as one of Halloween’s most loved traditions.

“Let’s go carve pumpkins!”

This family fun tradition originated in Ireland, where they would carve turnips instead of pumpkins. People would carve scary faces into their turnips to frighten away evil spirits.

Just like souling and guising, as Irish people came to the U.S. they also brought the carving turnip tradition with them. When the Irish arrived, turnips were not native to the region as they were in Ireland so they switched over to carving pumpkins instead!

“Put on a scary movie!”

One of the first Halloween films was the 1896 French silent film The House of the Devil. The film was only three minutes long but included everything Halloween from cauldrons to skeletons and ghosts. The movie ended with an incarnation of the Devil.

As film production hit the 1900’s, movies saw an influx of supernatural-themed films. Popular movies like Frankenstein, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and The Werewolf were released during this time and saw the light as some of the most well-known horror movies of their time.

These movies paved the way to what is referred to as the “golden age of horror”, which accounts for the period between the 1920s and 30s when both silent and “talkie” films soared.

The 1922 German film Nosferatu is known as one of the first horror movies that was meant to unsettle the audience. This silent film is centered around a man sent to Count Dracula’s castle in an attempt to sell him a house without knowing that Dracula is an undead ghoul.

Silent films paved the way for the “melodrama/dark” films that continued to rise to fame in this time period. In the 30s, the word “horror” was marked as the new genre where directors had the specific intention of scaring their audiences.

In the 70s and 80s horror movies took on a whole new feeling, with movies such as The Exorcist, The Omen, The Shining and Texas Chainsaw Massacre introducing the religious evil, slasher and supernatural jump scares.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Horror movies today have pulled on many themes from their predecessors and still aim to scare their audiences as much as possible. Horror now has a plethora of subgenres, so finding a movie that’s perfect for you this spooky season should be easy!

In fact, did you know that Pennsylvania has racked up the most deaths in horror movies? All of that info can be found here!

What is your favorite Halloween Tradition?