(WTAJ) — Get your candy and bags ready because trick-or-treat season is upon us!
Below is a list of dates and times that trick-or-treat is happening in your community.
Bedford
- Bedford Borough
- Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 6 p.m.
- Downtown Everett
- Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at noon
Blair
- All of Blair County
- Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.
- Railroaders Memorial Museum trunks, treats and trains
- Altoona – Sunday, Oct. 29 from 2-5 p.m.
- Greenfield Township trunk or treats
- Sleepy Hallow Golf Course – Sunday, Oct. 22 from 2-4 p.m.
- Forest City baseball park – Saturday, Oct. 28
- City of Altoona Trunk or treat – Saturday, Oct. 14 from 5-7 p.m.
- Hilltop Healthcare trunk or treat
- Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5-7 p.m.
Cambria
- Richland Township
- Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Johnstown
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. – noon
- UPJ trunk or treat – Sunday, Oct. 29 from noon – 3 p.m.
- Ebensburg
- Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 1 p.m.
Cameron
- Have a trick-or-treat time for this county? Email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com!
Centre
- State College
- YMCA Trunk or treat – Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
- United Methodist Trunk or treat – Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m.
- Stocker Trunk or treat – Friday, Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m.
- Centre county
- Tuesday, Oct. 31from 6-8 p.m.
Clearfield
- Sandy Township trunk or treat
- Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m.
Elk
Huntingdon
- Huntingdon
- Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Jefferson
- Have a trick-or-treat time for this county? Email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com!
Somerset
- Windber
- Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
- Windber Recreational Park trunk or treat – Saturday, Oct. from 5-7 p.m.
- Pet trick or treat – Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12-2 p.m.
- Meyersdale
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Trunk or treat – Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 2