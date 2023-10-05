(WTAJ) — Get your candy and bags ready because trick-or-treat season is upon us!

Below is a list of dates and times that trick-or-treat is happening in your community.

Bedford

Bedford Borough Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 6 p.m.

Downtown Everett Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at noon



Blair

Cambria

Richland Township Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Johnstown Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. – noon UPJ trunk or treat – Sunday, Oct. 29 from noon – 3 p.m.

Ebensburg Sunday, Oct. 29 starting at 1 p.m.



Cameron

Have a trick-or-treat time for this county? Email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com!

Centre

Clearfield

Sandy Township trunk or treat Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5-7 p.m.



Elk

St Marys Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Wilcox Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 7-8 p.m.



Huntingdon

Huntingdon Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.



Jefferson

Somerset