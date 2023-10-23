STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Student athletes from Penn State will be hosting trick-or-treaters on campus on Tuesday.

The Penn State All-Sports Museum will host Trick or Treat night from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 24 outside the museum where student athletes will be handing out candy.

The museum is located at the southwest corner of Beaver Stadium along Curtin Road.

Some of the evening’s festivities will include a performance by an all-male acapella group The Statesmen, photo opportunities with cosplay group Alliance of Heroic Hearts and appearances by Penn State cheerleaders and the Nittany Lion mascot.

Lori Uhazie, who some might know better as the Penn State Blue Band’s first Blue Sapphire, will host a meet and greet at the event. She is the author of the new children’s book, “Nittany and Me” which she will be selling and autographing at the event.

Campus and local organizations including University Police Services, the Centre County Historical Society, the Penn State Student Athlete Advisory Board, the Penn State Radiation Science and Engineering Center/Women in Nuclear; the Pennsylvania Military Museum, the Earth and Mineral Science Museum and Art Gallery, and WPSU will have a variety of activities in which attendees can participate.

The event is free and open to the public.