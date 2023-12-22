ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s Christmas season and a bus full of elementary students wanted to spread joy to an elderly neighbor.

A parent recorded the video and Altoona Area School District shared it, saying it’s “so special.”

They said the elderly woman, Janet, waits outside of her apartment every day to wave and say ‘hi’ to the kids, who she calls her “babies,” on the bus. The students all wave back and tell her they love her.

Carl, the driver of bus 20, had the great idea to have the children practice a Christmas song to surprise her with. They practiced for weeks, the school district said.

“Needless to say it was a great and thoughtful idea and the students were perfect,” the school district said in a Facebook post.

As you can see in the video, Janet was ecstatic and could hardly keep back the tears of joy.