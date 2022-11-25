BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Christmas is next month and Bedford County is getting the community in the spirit with its traditional “Holiday Nights of Lights.”

Happening from Thanksgiving to New Year’s on weekends and certain dates, folks have the chance to experience the Christmas-themed lights in the community in a car ride that lasts over a mile. Families have the chance to catch the lights each night they’re on display from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For just $10 the ride will take you through local businesses, organizations, school groups, churches and families.

Families will also have the chance to see Santa when he visits the Coffee Pot on Fridays and Saturdays.

A complete schedule of dates and more information can be found online at the event’s Facebook page.