BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Christmas just weeks away, the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion will be holding its festive holiday fundraiser.

A presentation at the mansion will be on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature tours along with music from Anna Baker’s original piano method book, which will be played on the historic Knabe and Gaehle piano in the single parlor.

To enter, adults need to pay $10 at the door, while children cost $5. Tours for the bridal exhibit will be available for an extra $5.

Woodwork of Knabe and Gaehle piano, photo courtesy of the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion

Knabe and Gaehle piano, photo courtesy of the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion

The piano is made out of Rosewood veneer with inlaid designs of sandalwood and other woods and was gifted by Elias Baker to his daughter Anna. Knabe and Gaehle had a reputation for making lavish hand-carved pianos.

Picture of Anna Baker, photo courtesy of Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion

Cynthia Moringiello will be playing the piano while representing Anna Baker in period costume when the presentation starts until 6 p.m. Moringiello was the one who organized the program and has a Bachelor’s in Music Ed K-12 vocal and instrumental.

Following her will be a performance by The Baker Mansion Four Woodwind Quartet until 7 p.m. who will be playing Christmas music. To cap off the night will be carols by the Baker Mansion Quartets which will be led by the director of Hollidaysburg Community Chorus Sandy Harteis and will feature Patty Jimenez on the piano.

Santa Claus will also be stopping by the Double Parlor and will be there for photos. Hot chocolate and cookies will be in the basement kitchen and are provided by the Altoona’s Women’s Club.

For more information regarding the Christmas themed piano performance can be found online at The Blair County Historical Society’s website on its events page.