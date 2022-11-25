BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blue Knob All Seasons Resort on top of Pennsylvania’s highest skiable mountain will be holding its fifth “Merry On the Mountain” event.

The resort in Claysburg will hold the event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Blue Knob Conference Center

There are many indoor and outdoor activities for families to enjoy like craft and holiday vendors, the “Mountain Of Trees”, a gingerbread house competition, and also Santa himself will make an appearance along with many more. Below is a list of vendors that will be there:

Maple Cove Goat Soaps

25 Fresh Freeze Dried

Kysar Creations

Bedford County Adam

“Chew On This” Jerky

Younique

Stonehedge Soap Company

Greenawalt’s Goodies

Manic Creations/PennSOULvania

MLM Custom Designs

One child, age 12 or younger, will get the honor to close out the event with a tree lighting.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Everyone is allowed to enter the “Gingerbread House Contest,” and prizes will be handed out. To enter, the houses must be taken to the clubhouse on Thursday, Dec. 1 anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Awards will be given out to whoever is voted the winners for the 15 & younger and the 16 & older competitions.