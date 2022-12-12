CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community is invited to partake in Carrolltown’s 12 Days of Christmas event.

Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the town will be all about the Christmas spirit with a parade that will have many festive floats, carols, and more. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Carrolltown is bringing back its Christmas Light the Night Celebration, something the town has not had since 2008.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch are also expected to stop by for the children and their families.