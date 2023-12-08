BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology (CPI) will transform into a winter wonderland for the Centre County Festival of Trees.

This year’s festival will feature over 60 decorated trees to help usher in the holiday season. Those attending can also enjoy live entertainment, participate in a scavenger hunt or even visit with Santa.

The event will take place Friday, Dec. 8 from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 from 12-4 p.m. There will also be a free shuttle on Saturday making runs between Festival of Trees and the Bellefonte High School.

Festival of Trees is in partnership with the Bellefonte Victorian Christmas event and will feature

Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is $2 for adults and teens and $1 for children ages 12 and under. There will be a basket raffle and poinsettias for sale as well.

All proceeds of this event support CPI’s student organizations. The funds will be used to cover the cost of dues, supplies and competition and travel expenses for numerous organizations such as SkillsUSA, Future Farmers of America (FFA), National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) and Future Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).