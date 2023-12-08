BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been nearly 60 years since the Christmas Star on Hollidaysburg’s Chimney Rocks first shined during the holiday season. However, the story of how it came to be and how it got there has largely remained unknown.

Every year, the Borough of Hollidaysburg marks the beginning of the holiday season by lighting a Christmas tree in downtown. During the annual ceremony, a star comes to life.

Shining brightly upon Chimney Rocks, this star is a clear sign of the season. It’s been a focal point for decades but what isn’t clear is how it got there.

Terry Wilt, chairman of the Hollidaysburg Borough Tree Commission, and Richard Meadows, President of the Meadows Original Frozen Custard, are the men who helped create the tradition.

In 1964, they were part of an organization called the Hollidaysburg Jaycees. Meadows was elected as President of the Jaycees the same year.

“One of the very first projects that we discussed was what could we do for the community,” Meadows said. “We decided that we would put a star up.”

The origin of the star actually started decades earlier. Richard’s grandfather James V. Meadows who founded the original custard stand in Duncansville built a wooden star out of ten foot two by fours in the 1930s. The star sat on top of the Meadows scrapple plant each Christmas season.

“He would store it in the barn and I said you know we have the star that’s out there why don’t we see if we can put that up there,” Meadows said.

Wilt and around 20 men helped get the star to Chimney Rocks. They loaded it into a pickup truck and drove it to a quarry at the site where they then carried it all the way to the rocks.

“We carried it up there. Bill Bottenfield from TelPower, he helped us with two poles and drug those up there. We dug the holes by hand and piked them into the holes. It was a job,” Wilt said.

After the star was raised, the group needed a way to light it.

“We got a generator from Willy Knotts. He loaned us a generator and we took it up there. We would set it up there every evening and leave it up there, fill it up with gas, fire it up and light the star,” Wilt said.

Members of the Jaycees would take turns keeping the generator running every night from dusk until midnight when the gas would run out. Two years later, Wilt, who worked for Penelec, convinced the company to run electric cables to the star at no cost.

The light bulbs on the star would need to be replaced each year as hunters frequently used them for target practice. The star itself was also replaced several times with larger wooden versions.

The Jaycees built a star that measured 20 feet and was made using aluminum studs. After five more years, another even larger star was built that included a cross.

“Over the years, we incorporated a cross into the star. So we would light the star at Christmas and light the cross at Easter.”

The Jaycees maintained the cross and star for several years until they disbanded and the American Business Association (AMBUCS) in Hollidaysburg took over the project. The association completely rebuilt the star using aluminum which today measures in at 30 feet.

While the Easter cross was removed during the rebuild, the Christmas star carried on and is now cared for by the Hollidaysburg Borough. Its story, however, was lost over time.

“Nobody knows where the star came from,” Meadows said. “I actually drew a story up about the star, how it came, how we got it, how we built it and who all was involved in it. I am going to distribute that story all around the Hollidaysburg area to restaurants, business places, wherever and try to educate the people here on how that star got there.”

Decades later, Terry and Richard reflect on what it means to them to see the star still standing and shining over the area.

“I am really proud of that. Between the guys and all the Jaycees that were involved in this. Yep, it’s always nice to see it done. I’d hate to see it not happen,” Wilt said.

“You know, I’ve said to several people ‘Do you know how that star got up there?’ Its kinda heartwarming for me to be able to say that came from my family. And of course, it’s not the original star. That one came from God,” Richard said.