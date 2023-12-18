(WTAJ) — Ho Ho Ho! Santa is packing his sleigh with gifts and getting ready to spread some Christmas joy come December 25th.

People will be putting up their Christmas tree, if they haven’t already, decking the halls and enjoying some festive food in the next coming weeks. Little kids around the world will be putting on their best behaviors in the hopes that Santa will leave a gift just for them under the tree and not coal in their stocking.

Here are some holiday related trivia facts to share at your next family get together.

QUESTION 1

In Elf, when Buddy decides he doesn’t belong in NYC, what does he apologize for in the note he leaves behind?

“I’m sorry that I ruined your lives and crammed eleven cookies in the VCR.”

In the Christmas film, the iconic character was not quite prepared for the world outside the North Pole, but he couldn’t shake the feeling that he didn’t belong. Buddy spreads his wings and heads to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father.

The film is a Christmas classic. It debuted in theatres in 2003 with iconic actors like James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Favreau, Peter Dinklage, Bob Newhart and Mary Steenburgen. Not to mention the elf himself, Will Ferrell.

On opening weekend the film made $31,113,501 and would make a domestic of $178,100,000. Worldwide it would make $224,912,848.

