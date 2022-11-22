CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County community is being invited to help usher in the Christmas season with Christmas caroling.

The tunes of Christmas will be sung at the Dimeling Senior Residence located in Downtown Clearfield along East market Street on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., and all community members are invited to partake. The caroling will be inside the lobby and then the group will head to the courthouse steps across the street.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 3 there will be a Christmas tree lighting along with caroling. At 5:30 p.m., caroling will be done at the Lower Witmer Park pavilion and the group will gather around the community Christmas tree that will then be lit at 5:45 p.m. by the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for folks to enjoy Downtown Clearfield,” Mayor of Clearfield Borough Mason Strouse said. “Clearfield is a special place to visit year-round, but it is especially charming around the holidays.”

Everyone of all ages are invited to participate in the caroling and books will be provided by Mayor Strouse for the caroling.