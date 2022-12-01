Be a great Santa Claus by memorizing the names of your reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown will be having Santa over for breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The school’s Le` Education en Vogue club will be holding the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bishop McCort Bach Student Union. The school is located at 25 Osborne Street.

Breakfast with Santa will also have a “Polar Express” theme and will feature a meal for families along with crafts and games for the kids to partake in. Santa will also be there to hear all of the kids’ Christmas wishes.

Reservations are not required to join Santa for breakfast, and a meal for children ages four to 12 will cost $5 and will cost $10 for anyone older.