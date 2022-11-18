CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Gallitzin community will be making it feel like Christmas with their “A Small Town Christmas” event.

The community will see a wide variety of craft vendors, music, a scavenger hunt, a Christmas parade, and many more Christmas-themed activities on Saturday, Dec. 3 when the event kicks off at 10 a.m.

The parade at the Gallitzin Fire Company located along St. Thomas Street will have many Christmas-themed floats for people to watch and follow. New this year, the parade will be going along a different route with line-up time from 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. and the start time for the parade is at 6:30 p.m. The new route will go from the fire hall to Church Street, then make a right onto Jackson Street with a right turn onto Locust Street (Dollar General), then left onto Main Street and continue to Gallitzin Athletic Field.

Immediately after the parade will be the tradition of the community Christmas tree lighting along with an appearance from Santa.

For the scavenger hunt, participants will be going around the town looking for 20 Christmas signs. Sheets for the hunt to keep track of signs can be picked up at the borough office or at the sportsmen’s club on McCoy Street.

At the Gallitzin Borough Office, there will be a basket raffle with tickets costing $5 while at the library there will be story time, and at the athletic field there will be a hayride station. Folks can also listen to music being performed by B&R Entertainment at the Veteran’s Park and athletic field.

Below is a list of food vendors along with where the craft ones are scheduled to be during the event. All craft ones will be at their places starting at 10 a.m. while the food ones will be at the Gallitzin Athletic Field from noon till 8 p.m.

Craft vendors:

High Rollers Bowling Center till 3 p.m.

Gallitzin Borough Office till 4 p.m.

Please Mommie Graphic and Design till 5 p.m.

Gallitzin Sportsmen’s Club till 4:30 p.m.

Food vendors:

Larry’s BBQ

Matty’s Subs

Bite’s Food Truck

Patterson’s Food Truck

On Sunday, Nov. 27, the town will be holding its tree decorating. Anyone is welcome to bring an ornament to the athletic fields from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will receive a ticket for prizes. They will also be selling shirts, with all proceeds going towards the purchase of a bench, tree, or flower garden from Please Mommie Graphics and Design and Frontier Girls Troop 213 for the athletic fields.

For more information about “A Small Town Christmas” in Gallitzin can be found on the event’s Facebook page.