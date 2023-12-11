(WTAJ) — Gingerbread houses are a popular part of the holiday season, whether you like to create and eat them or just to have them as decoration. Do you know where the tradition started?

First, you must go back about 5,000 years to China when the ginger root was discovered. According to Food Network, the ginger root was first used for medicinal purposes as it help fight digestion and nausea issues. It is still used this way today, most commonly seen in Ginger Ale.

Ginger eventually found its way to Europe, however, some believe it was used in Ancient Greece. It eventually made its way to Germany where the house-making started.

In the 16th century, Germany began making cookie-walled houses and decorated them with foil, in addition to gold leaf. PBS said the Brothers Grimm story “Hansel and Gretel” increased the popularity of gingerbread houses.

In “Hansel and Gretel”, two young children get lost in a forest before finding a witch with a house made of, you guessed it, gingerbread, according to Food Network.

It is still not clear if the folklore started the gingerbread house trend or vice versa. It should be noted that the Brothers Grimm were from Hanua, Germany, so either way the tradition began there.

It wasn’t long after that the gingerbread houses their made way to the Americas. After a slowish start, gingerbread house-making soon became extremely popular and eventually tied to the Christmas holiday in North America.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Today you can find gingerbread house-making kits in most grocery stories, along with house-making competitions. This year, the City of Pittsburgh is hosting its 21st annual gingerbread house competition.