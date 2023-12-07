(WTAJ) — Hanukkah, or as it’s also known as Chanukah, is an eight-day celebration that commemorates the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after a small group of Jewish fighters liberated it from occupying foreign forces.

Hanukkah 2023 begins on the evening of Thursday, December 7 and ends on the evening of Friday, December 15. Often called the Festival of Lights, the holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional foods, games and gifts.

But how much do you really know about the holiday?

QUESTION 2

Who was the first president to recognize Hanukkah with a menorah lighting?

The celebration of Hanukkah is hundreds of years old, but its history in the White House is much shorter than one might think. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter became the first to recognize the holiday with a menorah lighting. The ceremony took place on the south lawn and ever since every president has marked Hanukkah in one way or another.

Here are how some other presidents recognized the holiday:

President Ronald Reagan visited the Rockville Jewish Community Center in 1983 and gave remarks following the lighting of the menorah

The Synagogue Council of America gave President George H.W. Bush a menorah, which was displayed at the White House in 1989. President Bush participated in a Hanukkah celebration for staff in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in 1991

President Bill Clinton hosted children from local schools and synagogues. They were welcomed into the Oval Office to light the menorah and play dreidel with Clinton

President Barack Obama continued hosting the White House Hanukkah party every year

President Donald Trump continued hosting Hanukkah receptions at the White House

In 2022, the White House was still making Hanukkah history. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden added the first Menorah to the White House’s decorations. The nine-pronged candelabra was created by the Executive Residence Carpentry Shop out of wood removed from the building in 1950 during a Truman-era renovation, the White House said.

QUESTION 1

How many candles would you need to celebrate Hanukkah?

There are eight days of Hanukkah and on each night a corresponding number of candles are lit. In total, you would need 44 candles to celebrate!

The menorah has nine branches, one for each night of the Festival of Lights, plus a shamash candle, meaning helper or attendant, which is lit first and then used to light the other candles. Each night a new candle is added to the menorah, plus a shamash, and burned all the way through. Hence that’s why you need 44 candles and not nine.

On the first night of Hanukkah, a candle is placed in the far right spot and it’s lighted using the shamash. Then the shamash is placed in its dedicated position. On the second night, you would light the candle second from the right, then the candle on the far right, and replace the lit shamash. You’ll repeat this pattern for each night of Hanukkah, always lighting the newest candle first.

You can learn more about the menorah and how they are lit here.

