ALTOONA, Pa, (WTAJ) – There are many exciting things to do this holiday season, especially at the Horseshoe Curve and Railroaders Memorial Museum.

The famous Horseshoe Curve is going to have a special guest this Friday – Santa Claus himself! He will be taking a break from his sleigh and riding the rails with Norfolk Southern. According to the executive director, Joe DeFrancesco, it’s the perfect night for families to have some fun and get into the holiday spirit.

This event will be hosted at the Horseshoe Curve for the first time. Organizers hope to make it an annual tradition for friends and families.

“Santa will disembark from the train and make his way over the fence to greet both young and old at the top. Afterward, we will walk down to the visitor center where milk and cookies will be provided for him, and cookies and hot chocolate will be available for everyone else,” explained DeFrancesco.

Santa’s Coming to Town at the Horseshoe Curve

When: Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Where: Horseshoe Curve

Event info and tickets

The Railroaders Memorial Museum is also hosting a holiday special kicking off on Saturday, Dec. 9.

“Santa will be at the museum for photo opportunities. There will be activities and the entire museum will be decorated, making it a spectacular sight,” according to DeFrancesco.

The museum will offer photos with Santa, a kids’ scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, a movie, and more.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The museum will continue to hold events every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas.

A Magical Chrismas in Railroad City