THE NORTH POLE (WTAJ) — Since 1958 the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been tracking Santa Claus, all by complete accident.

In 1955, a young child called the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD), now NORAD, operations in Colorado Springs. She was looking to talk to Santa Claus after seeing the number in a promotion in a local newspaper.

The ad, which was posted by Sears, encouraged kids to call Santa on his direct line at 2-6681 to talk personally at any time.

Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, the commander on duty, answered the phone and quickly realized that the number had been misprinted in the paper. Shoup ensured the child that CONAD would guarantee Santa a safe journey from the North Pole.

Shoup’s children, Terri, Rick and Pam talked with StoryCorps, a nonprofit focused on illuminating humanity thorough life stories, about how their dad was very surprised to receive a call like that.

“Only a four-star-general at the Pentagon and my dad had the number,” Terri said in reference to the phone that rang that night in 1955.

When the phone rang and Shoup picked it up, Pam recalled that her father heard someone on the other line ask, “Is this Santa Claus?” Shoup assumed that someone was trying to prank CONAD and was unhappy.

“Dad realized it wasn’t a joke, so he talked to her, ho-ho-ho’d, asked if she had been good and asked ‘May I talk to your mother?’ And the mother got on and said, ‘You haven’t seen the paper yet? There’s a phone number to call Santa in the Sears ad.’ They had children calling one after another, so he put a couple of airmen on the phones to act like Santa,” Pam said.

Rick explained that when Shoup came into work on Christmas Eve, there was a drawing of a sleigh with eight reindeer coming over the North Pole. While his coworkers began to apologize and offered to take it down, Shoup picked up the phone and called the radio station.

“This is the commander at the Combat Alert Center, and we have an unidentified flying object. It looks like the sleigh,” Shoup said. The stations would then call him every hour for a report on where Santa was.

In 1958, the NORAD Santa Tracker became a tradition in which they report on Santa’s location on Dec. 24 to millions across the globe.

Now, on Dec. 24 the Operations Center takes calls and emails throughout the evening from children and families who are curious as to where Santa is in his present delivering journey. You can call NORAD at 877-HI-NORAD at anytime on Christmas Eve to get a real time update on Santa.

NORAD has a section of their website dedicated to tracking Santa’s flight path on Christmas Eve. The website also has a theater where you can watch movies about Santa, a library to learn about Santa and his magic, a music stage where you can listen to Santa’s favorite music and an arcade where you can play a new Santa themed game every day leading up to Christmas.

The Santa tracking begins in eight days, 15 hours, 14 minutes and 36 seconds as of writing this article. Keep your eyes on the skies Dec. 24 and you just might see Santa flying around…only if you’re on the nice list that is.