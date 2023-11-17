STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The holidays arrived in Happy Valley with the lighting of the evergreen tree at the Allen Street Gates as part of downtown State College’s Light Up Night.

Hundreds of community members gathered between MLK Plaza and the 100 block of South Allen Street. This years festivities included performances by Tempest Productions, live reindeer and Santa Clause himself.

State College lit up for the holidays on Nov. 16, marking the official start to the holiday season in Happy Valley.

Thousands of lights illuminate the 100 block of South Allen Street, as well as the entire downtown State College area.

Mrs. Clause and Elsa were among some of the attendants at Light Up Night in downtown State College.

Reindeers Clarice and Cupid were one of the more popular attractions at Light Up Night. This is the first time the event has had live reindeer.

Community members, including Winston pictured above, got to “try on” some reindeer antlers.

Mary Rose Valentine with Tempest Productions dances with light up wings amongst the crowd.

The YMCA’s Travelin’ Table was at the event, to give hot soup and other free food items to anyone who needed it.

Crowds gather around the base of the tree for photos and conversation.

The holiday tree can be found at the Allen Street Gates at the intersection of South Allen Street and West College Avenue.

The YMCA’s Travelin’ Table was on site to provide free hot soup and other food items to anyone in need. They were also accepting donations of non-perishable food items for their backpack program to supply children in need, as well as their families, with access to food.

Donations for Centre County Toys-for-Tots were also being accepted to be distributed to children in need in the area on Dec. 15 and 16.

For anyone who was unable to attend Thursday’s events, you can still catch a ride on the trolley from the MLK Plaza on the following days and times:

Friday, Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 from 5-8 p.m.

Satruday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All of the holiday lights will turn on at 5 p.m. daily from now until the conclusion of the holiday season. The musical light show presented by Nittany Entertainment will run every night from Nov. 16 to Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a special show taking place on Dec. 31 to bring in the new year.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There will also be a winter craft market at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the PA Chamber Orchestra will perform their holiday concert on Dec. 12 from 3-4:30 p.m.

But holiday fun isn’t only happening in State College. There are Christmas parades and holiday events happening all throughout the area.

Toys can also continue to be donated throughout the coming month at one of hundreds of Toys-for-Tots drop-off locations in your area.