TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) – One man in Blair County is spreading Christmas cheer to his neighborhood through a musical light display that spans multiple houses.

Robert Mullan decorated three houses on Ferndale Avenue in Tipton with lights tied into a computerized dancing light system. A sign in front of the display says to tune your car radio into 90.1 FM which plays music synchronized with the lights.

Mullan said it brings him joy to see how people react to the display, which is why he created it.

“Jesus shines us light. So I’m trying to shine some light back to him,” Mullan said. “And hopefully when people drive by, they see the lights and they remember the reason for this season and bring joy to the world.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He hopes to light up the whole street in future years, and wants to buy more lights during after holiday sales.