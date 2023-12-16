MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A cemetery in Blair County was filled with dozens of people as it participated in Wreaths Across America for the first time on Saturday.

Members of the community came out to Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Martinsburg to pay their respects at the graves of 57 soldiers.

What once began as a humble expression of gratitude has now become a nationwide, year-round effort involving devoted volunteers and communities who unite not only to honor the nation’s fallen heroes and their service, but also to educate future generations about the importance of freedom.

At the Wreaths Across America ceremony in Martinsburg on Dec. 16, speakers highlighted the two types of death that veterans experience, and emphasized that fallen soldiers should never be forgotten. Todd Standford, a U.S Army veteran, spoke on the importance of remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“When a veteran takes their last breath and their name is no longer spoken, we want their name to live forever in the hearts of America,” Stanford said. “We must remember their sacrifices and what they did for our nation.”

Samantha Snowberger, the location coordinator, was pleasantly surprised when the turnout for the event exceeded her expectations. Despite anticipating only 50 attendees, the event ended up drawing in around 150 community members.

“We were able to place wreaths on all 57 graves of the veterans and even had an additional one for those who wished to honor a veteran at a different cemetery. In total, we received 108 wreaths shipped to us from Maine,” Snowberger said.

Many of the families and veterans who attended the ceremony were moved by the support of the community.

“I’ll speak for myself. I have served twenty years for my country and have been on four combat tours to Iraq. You come back here to where you grew up and where you want to spend the rest of your life, and you’re just among the people. But the people have no clue that we are even here,” Standford said.

Saturday’s ceremony marked the last of the Wreaths Across America ceremonies for this holiday season. More information on the Wreaths Across America mission is available on its website.