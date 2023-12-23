ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Mountain Lion Backpack Program is spreading the joy of giving this holiday season.

The program partnered with J&P Auto Mart to organize the first-ever “Stuff the Truck” event to collect food donations outside the Martins supermarket in Altoona. Customers were given a list of required food items before entering the store and could drop off any purchased items as they exited.

Billie Egan, the program director, emphasized that the need for food donations for students is greater than ever before.

“There has been an increase in the number of students we serve,” Egan said. “Unfortunately, we only serve one-third of the elementary school population and we keep seeing the numbers climb all the time. Last year, we had 943 students, and this year, we have 1150 students.”

This is the last event of the year for the program, however, it will continue to accept donations and plan for future events. More information on the program, including how you can support it and become a volunteer, is available on the Mount Lion Backpack Program website.