CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new Centre County nonprofit is spreading holiday joy this year.

The crew at A Christmas Wish have been collecting donations for families in need for the past few months. The nonprofit was founded by Centre County resident Ashley Molek earlier this year.

“When I was young, this was how I received gifts whenever I was a child,” Molek said. “I just remember the magic of the Christmas season and how wonderful that was and we wanted to try and spread that joy within our community. So, that’s why we decided to found A Christmas Wish.”

Over 200 children from just about 100 different families throughout Centre County will be unwrapping the presents.

Molek and her team are now in the process of delivering those Christmas gifts throughout the county to the families who are asking for a little extra help to create some Christmas magic.

“The most important thing that’s just been phenomenal this year has been the support from the community,” Molek said. “I may be the founder of this organization, but there are so many people that have helped make this happen.”

Even though their work for 2023 is almost wrapped up, you can learn more about helping A Christmas Wish in 2024 on their Facebook page.