ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Some officers from the Altoona Police Department, Blair County Sheriff’s Office and the Logan Township Police Department joined Saint Nick in Altoona Monday evening to deliver some Christmas cheer, and gifts, to those in need.

Officers brought some gifts of their own while the kids told Santa what they wanted ahead of Christmas. Blair County Sheriff Jim Ott said that it’s a great way for them to connect and serve the community outside of their everyday work.

“You see the joy on those kids’ faces,” Ott said. “This is such a blessing, for the type of calls and the situations we deal with that we can come to this side of it now and spend time with them and put that kind of smile on a kid’s face and watch the light heartedness of it. As I’ve said in the past if we plant that seed at a younger age so maybe we don’t have to deal with them at a later age.”

All of the departments worked with Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville for the visits and say they want to help as much as they can this year, and in the future.