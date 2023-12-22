PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Christmas is only days away, meaning the end to the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division’s Red Kettle Campaign is fast approaching. However, the nonprofit said they are still falling short of local fundraising goals.

According to the Salvation Army, using data reported by their Worship and Service Centers, many fundraisers in our area have not yet met their goal.

In Altoona, almost $56,000 has been raised so far, which is roughly 80% of the $70,000 local fundraising goal.

In Clearfield, $52,000 has been raised, coming in at around 71% of the $73,000 local fundraising goal.

$43,000 has been raised in DuBois, which is almost 58% of the $75,000 local fundraising goal.

Huntingdon has raised more than $50,000, falling just shy of their $60,000 local fundraising goal.

In Johnstown, $57,000, which is 76% of the $75,000 local fundraising goal, has been raised.

These numbers reflect in-person donation totals.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign help fund many of the organization’s programs including those that provide food, rent and utility assistance to those in need in our own communities. This fundraiser also helps support youth empowerment programs and spiritual programs in 28 counties in Western Pennsylvania.

So far this holiday season, more than $1.6 million has been raised for the Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, almost 72% of the total fundraising goal of $2.345 million.

The last day to drop donations into one of the iconic red kettles for this holiday season is on Saturday, Dec. 23. Donations are also accepted online or by texting the word “Kettle” to 31333. These methods will ask for a zip code to be entered to ensure that your donation is going directly to benefitting your community.