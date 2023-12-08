PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Santa Claus is paying a visit to Central Pennsylvania and will be making stops at local businesses and events all across the area before returning to the North Pole.

Here’s where you can visit with Santa in your county this holiday season:

Bedford

Santa is coming to the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art – Santa will be visiting SAMA on Saturday Dec. 16 from 1-3 p.m. Guests are invited to drop off their wish lists to the big man himself and will have the opportunity to create a personalized holiday ornament in the Titelman Galleries. The Nicole Clark Creativity studio will be set up with cookie decorating. Registration for this event is available online.

Blair

Phoenix Fire Department Breakfast with Santa – Santa will be stopping by the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department Station 10 on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9-11 a.m. Breakfast is $5 per person and will include pancakes, eggs, sausage and drinks. You will also have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa.

Roundhouse Harley-Davidson Pictures with Santa – It appears Santa may be looking to trade in his signature sleigh for something with a little more style – a Segway side-by-side. You will be able to find him at Roundhouse Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for pictures. Those attending this event are asked to bring new or gently used coats, gloves, hats and new unwrapped toys to help fill up Santa’s new ride with gifts for kids in need. Everyone that brings an item will receive a punch card for 10% off their next 10 purchases at Roundhouse H-D and Roundhouse Powersports.

Stucky Ford Hollidaysburg Santa Storytime – Everyone is invited to come sip on hot chocolate and enjoy sweet treats from Mansion Donuts while Santa reads A Charlie Brown Christmas to kids of all ages. Santa will be stopping by from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. A photographer will be there as well to capture a family photo with Santa in front of the tree. The first 100 children to arrive at the event will be gifted a copy of the book A Charlie Brown Christmas by Stucky Ford.

A Magical Christmas in Railroad City – The Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona will be hosting a Magical Christmas with hot cocoa, cookies, candy canes and even Christmas arts and crafts. Santa will be there for photos, so don’t forget to bring your wish list! This event will take place the weekends of Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17 from 5-8 p.m.

Stucky GMC Holiday Spectacular – Stucky GMC in Altoona is ushering in the holidays with a visit and photo opportunity with Santa and his reindeer. You can stop by anytime between 4-7 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 16.

Cambria

Bishop McCort Breakfast with Santa – The Bishop McCort Catholic High School Le’ Education en Vogue club will be hosting Santa for breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8-11 a.m. at the Bach Student Union. Reservations are not necessary and everyone is welcome to attend. Breakfast is $5 for children ages 4 through 12 and $10 for those 13 and older. Children under 3 eat for free.

Vale Wood Farms Milk and Cookies with Santa – You can enjoy milk and cookies with Santa in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen located at Vale Wood Farms in Loretto. This event is free to attend and will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Guests are welcome to take their own photos with Santa as well.

Cameron

Pet photos with Santa – Even your “four legged kid” can get in on the fun this holiday season. Santa will be at 5 East Fourth Street in Emporium on Sunday Dec. 10 from 2-3 p.m. for a photo op for the family pet. Pictures cost $10. This event is presented by the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce & Artisan Center.

Stories with Santa and his Favorite Elf – Santa and one of his favorite elves will be at 5 East Fourth Street in Emporium on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 2-3 p.m. to read stories to guests. This event is free for children of all ages and there will be cookies and hot cocoa. This event is presented by the Cameron County Chamber of Commerce & Artisan Center.

Centre

Bellefonte Victorian Christmas – Santa will be arriving at his Bellefonte home in front of the Centre County Courthouse on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11:45 a.m. He will be available to meet with on Dec. 9 and 10 from 12-4 p.m. as well as subsequent weekends from 1-4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. all the way up until Dec. 22.

Clearfield

Shaw Park Santa House – Santa and Mrs. Claus will be taking up residence in Shaw Park in downtown Clearfield this holiday season, sponsored by the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. and the Downtown Lighting Fund.. They will be at the “Santa House” on the following days and times:

Saturday, Dec. 9, 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, noon to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17, noon to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 6-8 p.m.

Elk

Santa’s Workshop – Santa will be at Ky’s Kreations in Kersey on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for arts and crafts, hot coco and a chance for mom and dad to finish up Christmas shopping with 20% off storewide. At Santa’s workshop, you’ll have the opportunity to make your own snowman or Christmas ornament or make a card to send to someone special this holiday season. Santa will arrive at 1 p.m. and both he and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures. The event is free for anyone to attend.

Huntingdon

Santa in the Cave – You may not know this, but Santa enjoys spelunking in his past time. So this year, he will be visiting Lincoln Caverns. This event will take place Dec. 9-10 from 1-4 p.m. both days. Kids will be able to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, as well as get their photo taken with him professionally by MJEMS inside one of the caverns. This event is donation based with a recommended donation of $5. Photo donations will benefit Huntingdon Fuel Fund.

Jefferson

Moose Kids Christmas Party – The Loyal Order of Moose in Punxsutawney will hold a Christmas party for kids or grandkids under age 12 of current members on Saturday Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at their lodge on South Main Street. Santa will have a gift for every child in attendance and lunch will be provided.

Breakfast with Santa – The Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company will host a breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Big Run Event Center on Thompson Street. While you chow down on a pancake and sausage breakfast with Santa, the fire company will collecting donations of non-perishable food items and monetary donations to benefit the local food bank.

Somerset

Santa at MRS Physical Therapy – Santa will be stopping by MRS Physical Therapy in Rockwood on Tuesday Dec. 12 from 8-9 p.m. The event is open to everyone and guests are asked to bring their camera or phone to take photos with Santa. He will have a special treat bag for every child that comes.