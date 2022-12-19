CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The YMCA of Centre County will be holding its food distribution in State College and Santa is expected to make a visit.

The regularly scheduled food drive takes place at the Grace Lutheran Church, located at 203 South Garner Street, on Monday and Santa along with the Lady Lon elves will arrive afterward at 6 p.m.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Kids can come to see Saint Nick at the back of the church and they will get a present from him. Santa will also be with his famous sleighs the “Travelin’ Table and Hometown Heroes firetruck.”