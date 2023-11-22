HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -Santa is traveling to Hollidaysburg as part of Everett Railroad’s annual Santa Express train.

Children of all ages will have an opportunity to enjoy a scenic steam-powered ride through the winter countryside and a visit with Santa! Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided and all children receive a small gift.

Passenger Manager at Everett Railroad, Michelle Moyer, said that they usually have around 300 people attend this holiday event which kicks off No. 24. She also mentioned that it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit.

“They’re all dressed up and gives you that whole feeling – that historic train ride,” Moyer said. “All the train carts are all beautifully refurbished from the 1920s and the train will be pulled by our steamed engine built in 1920, so it’s very nostalgic.”

The rides occur every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 23rd. Tickets sell out quickly, so call the Everett Railroad Station or purchase them online.