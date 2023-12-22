DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Santa Claus will be taking a trip around Duncansville on Friday, Dec. 22, to greet the children in the community.

Duncansville Volunteer Fire Company announced on Facebook that they will be escorting Santa throughout the town beginning at 6 p.m. and will make stops throughout Duncansville Borough, Blair Township and Newry.

The full route Santa will be traveling is available on the fire department’s Facebook page and all members of the community are encouraged to come out, wave hello and wish Santa safe travels ahead of his big day.