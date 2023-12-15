ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Rumor has it, Santa is trading in his sleigh and will be at Stuckey GMC on Saturday.

Stuckey GMC on Logan Boulevard in Altoona will usher in the holiday season with the Ultimate Holiday Spectacular. Stop by on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 4-7 p.m. to meet with Santa and his reindeer, Vixen and Star.

Enjoy complimentary beverages and snacks provided by Greenbean Coffee House and Mansion Donut Company while you wait to get your photo with Santa taken by Hunter Longenecker. Mix 94.7 will be at the event playing some favorite Christmas tunes.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This event is open to the public and free of charge.