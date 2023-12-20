HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Santa’s reindeer have received a clean bill of health and clearance to fly across Pennsylvania this Christmas.

All nine of the reindeer – Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph – received clearance to fly to the Commonwealth by Alaska’s state veterinarian, Dr. Robert F. Gerlach.

Governor Shapiro joined Secretary Redding for an annual, collaborative event between Hershey Park Christmas Candy Lane, ZooAmerica, and the Dept. of Agriculture to highlight the care animals receive from veterinarians and the work of the Bureau of Animal Health. Pictured here is a moment from the event. | Photo courtesy of Commonwealth Media Services

The Certificate of Veterinary Inspection was reviewed by Pennsylvania State Veterinarian Dr. Alex Hamberg, who declared the reindeer healthy to fly from rooftop to rooftop throughout all 67 counties in the state for the purpose of “toy delivery by air” to “good boys and girls of Pennsylvania”.

These certificates are required a an assurance that contagious diseases are not carried across state lines.

The announcement of the reindeer’s health report came at a press conference on Wednesday at Hershey Park held by Governor Josh Shapiro, who was joined by Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, Dr. Hamberg and Santa Claus.

“Despite Rudolph’s shiny red nose and the team’s mysterious ability to fly, our veterinary experts have declared Santa’s reindeer healthy for their important holiday task,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Due to excellent care from Santa’s herd manager at the North Pole, and from Hershey Park’s team during their stay here parents across Pennsylvania can sleep peacefully on Christmas Eve.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Santa’s and his reindeer’s journey throughout the state, as well as around the world, can be followed live through the NORAD Santa Tracker, beginning at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.