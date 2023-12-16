BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Santa came to the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) in Bedford on Saturday to spread some holiday cheer.

He visited with local families, giving children the opportunity to tell him what they wanted for Christmas. Kids also had the opportunity to make special holiday ornaments and decorate cookies while inside the galleries.

“We are in a very rural region and the outlets and the accessibility for the youth in the area to have and tap into this art isn’t always there, so having locations like this with our satellite location really is a pure benefit to the whole community,” Site Director for SAMA in Bedford Christi Draves said.

SAMA in Bedford, located in the Anderson House on East Pitt Street, is home to multiple hands-on creativity provoking stations in their Children’s Discovery Gallery and boasts a wide range of works created not only by students, but also internationally recognized artists such as Rembrandt, Dali and Warhol.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Information about upcoming events or current exhibitions at any of the museum’s locations can be found on their website.