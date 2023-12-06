STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The community of State College will ring in 2024 with the return of First Night downtown.

This is an annual community celebration aimed at replacing watching television and “alcohol-fueled New Year’s Eve revelry” with creative and healthy activities for residents and visitors.

First Night State College will start at 10 a.m. on New Years Eve, Dec. 31. This event is open to all ages and will be alcohol-free.

Returning this year will be the display of outdoor ice carvings, including large sculptures located in the 100 block of South Allen Street and the popular PNC Bank Ice Slide in Sidney Friedman Park. Over 85 smaller, one-block ice sculptures will be found in front of shops and businesses sponsoring First Night, on the Mayor Welch Plaza on South Allen Street and in Sidney Friedman Park. Those in attendance can watch the carvers transform over 30,000 pounds of ice into works of art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also returning this year will be the Resolution Run 5k presented by Mount Nittany Health. This year’s course will take runners and walkers onto the University Park campus, following the traditional route, with minor adjustments made at the finish line. Those participating and spectating are encouraged to add to the festivities by wearing costumes. Mount Nittany Health will also give the first 400 registrants free running swag as well as a 2024 First Night State College button. Registration is now open and is $25 for adults and $15 for participants age 18 and under.

Other activities will include carriage rides beginning at 6:30 p.m. in front of the State College Municipal Building, a Grand Procession of paper mache creatures through downtown also beginning at 6:30 p.m. and local trivia hosted by John Briggs and Karen Bettyleyon throughout the day.

First Night will also have some new attractions this year, including a Kids Winter Craft Market. From 2-5 p.m. in the Social Hall of State College Presbyterian Church, crafts and goods made by kids in the community will be available for purchase.

Throughout the day and well into the evening, there will be a full schedule of performances. Dextre Tripp and his rescued canine companions will perform circus stunts like juggling, ropewalking and unicycling at the Circus Stella Show taking place at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. at the State Theatre. Peter Gross will perform his family friendly comedy magic show featuring his hypnosis skills at 2:30, 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. at the State College Municipal Building. And there will be live musical performances throughout the night in genres ranging from cabaret to jazz, including a singer/songwriter showcase at 4 p.m. on East Beaver Avenue, presented by 3 Dots Downtown.

A full lineup of events is available online.

First Night is still seeking volunteers to help staff performance venues throughout the event. Volunteers should be age 18 or older, or 16 or older accompanied by a parent or guardian. Those interested are asked to contact the First Night office by phone at 814-237-3682 or be email at office@arts-festival.com