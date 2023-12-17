CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – While on his annual pre-Christmas tour of Clearfield on Saturday, Santa stopped to deliver a very special gift to a local family – United States Marine Brandon Charles who had been away for training.

Charles’ mother, Bobby, knew about the visit but kept it a secret so that he could surprise his sister, Haley Charles.

“I was very shocked. I didn’t expect it,” Haley said. “She went and went to get a pellet stove and got my brother.”

The siblings used to go see Santa on his tour of Clearfield together, making this surprise visit extra special.