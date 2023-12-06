(WTAJ) — As we head into the holiday season, one might wonder: is it possible to get through the entirety of December without listening to “Last Christmas” by Wham?

“Whamageddon,” which originated in 2010, is a game played during the 24 days leading up to Christmas in which players attempt to avoid listening to the song “Last Christmas.”

The earliest version of the game appeared on GTPlanet, an online forum, where players were tasked to “survive” without hearing any part of the song. If they lost, it was considered “getting whamed.”

The game now has it’s own website, Facebook, Instagram and Reddit page. There are four rules to the game, with a bonus rule and player versus player suggestion, which can be found below.

The objective is to go as long as possible without hearing Wham’s “Last Christmas”

The game starts on Dec. 1 and finishes at the end of Dec. 24, local timezone

Only the original version applies, you are welcome to enjoy any remix you like

You’re out as soon as you recognize the song

Bonus rule: post on social media when you get hit

Player versus player: the intention of the game is survival, not battle royale. Whamming your friends and family is discouraged

Players of the game have also recommended strategies, such as either getting your holiday shopping done as soon as possible or wearing your favorite pair of noise cancelling headphones into the stores.

The rise in popularity of TikTok and Instagram Reels have also seemed to have a heavy hand in “whamming” people this holiday season, with the song being almost impossible to avoid on social media.

For more information on how to stay vigilant during the Wham! season, players recommend checking out the “Whamageddon Handbook.” Good luck!